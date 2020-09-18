Volleyball's Back: Cornerstone Plans To Make Private School Noise

The 2020 Texas high school volleyball season is about to be in full swing, so it's time for preseason VYPE San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country coverage. Check out our San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School preview and stay tuned for more area public and private school coverage.

Big thanks to San Antonio Christian School for allowing VYPE to host its 2020 San Antonio Preseason Photoshoot at its campus, Whataburger for sponsoring our event, all the participating schools, teams and players, and the area coaches that submitted team questionnaires.

San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School has a lot of talent in its coaching staff and athlete pool, so it's always an area institution to watch. It's home to an independent private school athletic program that plays a schedule of public and private school competition. The Warriors recorded a 30-9 mark during the 2019 volleyball season and have the necessary roster depth to make more noise in 2020. They're led by Baylor commit and libero Lauren Briseno, but she's not the only player to receive Division I recruiting interest. So, also keep an eye on middle blocker Nayeli Gonzalez, setter/right side hitter Taylor Anderson and outside hitter Rylee Busse in the program's latest run this fall.

