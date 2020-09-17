VYPE Preview 2020: Class 5A No. 8 Hightower Hurricanes

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 8 Hightower Hurricanes!

The Hightower Hurricanes return 11 starters (seven offense, four defense) from last year's 6-5 team.

Senior 6-foot-4, 215-pounds WR and Nebraska-commit Latrell Neville (315 receiving yards, 6 TDs; 174 rushing yards, 3 TDs) is the face of an offense that has the potential to be special. Senior RB Charles Shelling takes over in the backfield, and the quarterback position is senior Jakolby Longino's for the taking. Longino is committed to UTEP.

Defensively, there are more holes than on offense, but the Hurricanes have strong footing up front in senior end Jacob Williams and senior tackle Kadarion Johnson. Also watch for OLB Keith Fountain Jr. and S Kalon Smith. While coach Sam Joseph, entering his second year at the helm of the team and is optimistic his team can build on the process and culture that was established last season.

This team will be playing for Trey Thomas this year, who was tragically lost in the offseason. He would have been a senior.







