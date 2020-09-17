VYPE Preview 2020: Class 5A No. 7 Magnolia Bulldogs Presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 7 Magnolia Bulldogs!

Coach Craig Martin returns all-state back Mitch Hall, who rushed for 2,036 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hall had eight games where he eclipsed 100-plus yards. Add the production of QB Travis Moore (1,839 yards, 25 TDs; 656 yards rushing, eight scores), the duo combined to produce more than 4,000 yards.

This duo could see the same kind of production with big-man Matthew Wykoff (Texas A&M-commit), a first-team, all-district pick, back on the offensive line along with second-team pick Daniel Hinojosa. Also, watch for first-team TE Ben Coligan and K Ernie Mendoza to make an impact.

The defensive unit will have to replace Defensive MVP Jarrett Pleasant at safety but have some strong pieces back. Key returners to the defensive side will include DE Adam Fenn, DL Carlos Ortiz (33 tackles), DL Kiran Curtis, DB Nathan Hakes (64 tackles, two INTs) and DB Grady Harper (54 tackles).



