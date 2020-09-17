VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 6 John Cooper School Dragons Presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 6 John Cooper School Dragons!

Coach Erik DeHaven led his team to the SPC Class 3A state finals but were overwhelmed by Fort Worth Country Day. Kaedyn Sullivan will run the offense after throwing for over 1,500 yards in 2019, and speedy Ben DeLoit will handle the RB duties. Kielar Sullivan is the primary receiver.

The OL will need a bit of a rebuild but Williams Bisson and Matthew Perugini will be the cornerstones. Defensively, it's all about DI prospect Jake Peterson, who had nearly 100 tackles as a junior. Jaxson Pierce will complement Peterson at LB. The John Cooper School will compete with an independent schedule this fall outside of the SPC.

