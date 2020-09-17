VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 5 Emery-Weiner Jags

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 5 Emery-Weiner Jags!

The Jags of Emery-Weiner won a TAPPS 6-Man DI title last season. So, what will they do for an encore? The Jags are loaded again with several returners back in the fold. is the Big Man on Campus after racking up 1,052 all-purpose yards and he did that in just seven games. Gerst also flips to DB on defense. Cullen Baker is the leading WR and also doubles at DE. Baker earned first-team, all-state honors last year.

Another RB to watch is Elliott Ellis (924 yards). The QB will be Doran Yustein and he looks the part at 6-foot-3. Yustein passed for 1,324 yards and 22 scores a year ago. The defense is led by Vincent Banks, Alex Plotkin and Jack Greenberg. Others to watch include Josh Blum (OL/TE), Kian Bobrow (WR) and Dylan Xu (WR).

