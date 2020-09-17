Volleyball's Back: 2020 All-VYPE Austin Preseason Public School Volleyball Team

You've already seen the 2020 VYPE Austin preseason volleyball rankings and team breakdowns, so it's time to highlight notable returning UIL 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A talents on the preseason all-VYPE public school teams.



Preseason All-VYPE Public School 6A Team

Katie Hashman (Westlake)



Trista Strasser (Hays)



Jamison Wheeler (Lake Travis)

Margaret Newton (Westlake)

Genevieve Perry (Westlake)

Brooke Sheely (Hays)

Kenzie Beckham (Round Rock Westwood)

Katelyn Krienke (Cedar Park Vista Ridge)

Maggie Walsh (San Marcos)

Maya Johnson (Austin Bowie)

Lauren Murphy (Round Rock)

Kasen Rosenthal (Austin High)

Ireland McCauley (Austin Vandegrift)

Joley Plummer (Round Rock)

DeAndra Pierce (Austin High)

Faith Cox (Round Rock Cedar Ridge)

Kennedi Bray (McNeil)

Geneva Nedrow (Cedar Park Vista Ridge)

Preseason All-VYPE Public School 5A Team

Michera Moffett (Pflugerville Connally)

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

Abbi Lemmond (Cedar Park)



Haven Pannell (Cedar Park)

Kayla Lopez (Leander Rouse)

Mackenzie Plante (Dripping Springs)

Madi Lund (Dripping Springs)

Annika Flora (Georgetown)

Kindsee Escamilla (Liberty Hill)

Preslie Boswell (Austin McCallum)

Tiffiney Booe (Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders)

Kaitlin Davis (Cedar Park)

Kayla White (Georgetown East View)

Karys Dove (Pflugerville Hendrickson)

Avery Cole (Cedar Park)

Nicole Herbert (Dripping Springs)

Crystal Creek (Bastrop)



Mikaela Leyva (Lockhart)

Jazmine Mason (Pflugerville Weiss)

Preseason All-VYPE Public School 1A-4A Team

Paige Crawford (Wimberley)

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

Brina Jones (Wimberley)



Lanie Doyle (La Grange)

Maggie Ryines (Taylor)

Kiera VanBrocklin (Taylor)

Erica Otto (Schulenburg)

Julie Guentert (Schulenburg)

Shelby Ray (Lexington)

Carsyn Locklin-Bilbrey (Granger)

Hailey Giddens (Florence)

McKenna Cowsert (Johnson City)

Malarie Mican (Weimar)

Kyndal Robinson (Thorndale)

Kate Eilers (Round Top-Carmine)

Brooklyn Jaeger (Fayetteville)

Brooke Schobel (Round Top-Carmine)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX Instagram and @VYPEATX Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.