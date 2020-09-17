Nederland has talent to get in the postseason conversation

Nederland went 4-7 overall last year and got knocked out in the first round.

The Bulldogs return a pair of solid backs including Josh Mazyck, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 scores. Kade Scott is the other back that will get some time.

Kyndon Fuselier plays both ways for the Bulldogs at wide receiver and safety. He is a playmaker.

Also watch for DE Jose Fuentes, S Evan Whitehead, WR/QB Rene Cunningham, LB Jaice Beck and DL Ricky Johnson. Also watch for sophomore CB Jelani Chevalier. This team should be better than its four-win mark from a year ago.



The 'Dogs will need to hold off Texas City, Dayton, Kingwood Park and Santa Fe to secure a playoff spot.





