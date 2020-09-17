3 takeaways from Watson, Watt as Texans prepare for Ravens

HOUSTON – One of the Houston Texan’s worst losses of 2019 came from the Baltimore Ravens, a 41-7 blowout at the hands of MVP Lamar Jackson.

Coming off a loss last week to the defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans need to find a way to match up better with the Ravens.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt spoke to media on Zoom on Wednesday.

Here are the three most interesting things they had to say:

Last year was last year

When asked about last year’s game and what the Texans can take from it, Deshaun Watson was quick to point out it’s a new season.

“Last year’s game is last year’s game. This is a new year, so we’re not really focused on what happened in that (game). They did their job and did what they had to do at home. This year and the talent they got is very, very top-notch. One of the best defenses, we’re going to see throughout the year. They do a good job of creating different pressures up front, doing a different variety of blitzes, keeping you on your toes. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re locked in and focus on our tasks, our game plan and take it one play at a time.”

Defending Lamar Jackson

“He’s a very good player. He can do it all. He can obviously do a lot of great things with his feet, his quickness, his speed (and) his ability to move around. But, he’s also got the ability to stand in the pocket and throw the ball as well. Any time you have to defend both of those things with an equal level of excellence, it’s extremely difficult. It’s a great challenge for us. Obviously, we’re going to watch the film from last season. We’re going to watch the film from last week from them, which is what everybody does. We’re going to learn and go out there and compete and look forward to the challenge.”

Playing in front of an empty stadium

“For a game, it’d be – even in youth football you had parents in the stands yelling and screaming, so I could hear my grandpa in the stands going nuts. So, there’s never really been a game where you play with nobody in the stands... As an athlete, if you can’t get yourself ready and amped up to compete against another team and to compete at the highest level, then you really probably shouldn’t be out there in the first place. Will it be different when you make a big play or when there’s a touchdown or something and there’s no excitement or cheer from the crowd? Absolutely. But from a competitive standpoint as an athlete, your adrenaline takes over and you just go out there and do what you do.”