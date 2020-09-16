What's to expect in Dayton under new regime?

Blake Ware has been given the reins of the Broncos as he comes over from New Caney. Ware is overly excited to take over this job and has pumped that into the veins of the players and the new-look staff.

This team went 1-9 a year ago but don't expect them to stay at that mark for long. Christian Olige is back to quarterback and will lead the offense. Anthony Robles has moved over from New Caney and will anchor the running back position. Other players to watch on offense include WR Ashton Garner, WR Davin Lee, OL Logan Strong, OL Timothy Sjolander, OL Landon Wood, OL Pierre Broussard and OL Trey Rodgers.

Defensively, watch for linebacker Cam'Ron Willis. Also, watch for move-in Cameron Cooper on the defensive line, he will bring a force to the line. Other names to remember WR/DB Davin Lee, WR/DB Donovan Orebo, TE/LB Esteban Vega and WR/DB Kameron George.

