VYPE Preview 2020: Class 5A No. 9 New Caney Eagles

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 9 New Caney!

It will be a new era for New Caney as Brady Pennington has called it a career. Pennington took New Caney from winning just two games a year and not being close to a playoff threat to rattling off four-straight district championships and back- to-back 10-win seasons.

Now, enter Travis Reeve, who comes from Cuero, where he guided the Gobblers to a 2018 state championship – the first since 1987 – and a pair of undefeated regular seasons. So, not a bad get for New Caney! Reeve will have to fill some holes.

Gone is District 9-5A-DI MVP Zion Childress (Texas State), who combined for more than 3,500 yards of total offense, so the Eagles will have to find a new signal-caller. Returning is Offensive MVP Cale Sanders Jr. (UCF-Commit), who rushed for 1,070 yards and 16 TDs a year ago. He also had 325 yards receiving and three scores. On the line, watch for John Cantrell.

Defensively, the unit should be stout with Texas-commit Derrick Harris Jr. anchoring it, who had 89 tackles, 25 QB hurries and five sacks. Harris was the Defensive MVP. First-teamer Kenny Williams (89 tackles, five sacks) will roam at linebacker. Also, watch for D'Juan Grant in the secondary for the Eagles.