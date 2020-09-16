VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 4 Kinkaid Falcons

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 4 Kinkaid Falcons!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE 2020 VYPE HOUSTON FOOTBALL PREVIEW MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS

The Kinkaid Falcons return 10 starters from a team that was doubled-up by Episcopal in the SPC finals, 42-21. Coach Nathan Larned and the Falcons still sting from the loss in 2019 and have revenge in their eyes. Johnny House and Dillon Bell are dual-threats as receivers and DBs. The bigs on both sides of the ball are Ezekiel Evans, Cayman Duncan and Tommy Holstead. Kinkaid is in need of a QB to emerge to get them over the hump. Kinkaid will be playing an independent schedule this fall outside of the SPC.