VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 3 Second Baptist School Eagles

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 3 Second Baptist School Eagles!

Coach Terry Pirtle led his Second Baptist School Eagles to a 12-1 record, an undefeated district season and a DII state semifinal appearance. The Eagles say goodbye to a ton of talent including QB and Houston TD Club Offensive POY Josh Johnson. There is a new signal-caller in town as Bridgeland-transfer Finn Nicholson could add another dimension to the Eagles' offense. RB Eli Smith rushed for over 1,000 yards a year ago and will be a focal part of the offense in 2020. Everett Skillern will also tote the rock and flip around and play DB. WRs Grayson Kim, Austin Courtney and Karston Chambers will be the main targets. Bryce Ganious and Ellis Conklin are beasts on the DL, while DB Michael DiCecco will also contribute in the secondary.