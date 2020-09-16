Volleyball's Back: VYPE San Antonio Preseason UIL 5A/6A Rankings

The 2020 UIL volleyball season hosts its first 5A and 6A matches this week. Check out the VYPE San Antonio preseason UIL 5A/6A volleyball rankings to find out who the area's top teams are.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:

#1 Alamo Heights

#2 San Antonio Reagan

#3 San Antonio Clark

#4 Helotes O'Connor

#5 Schertz Clemens

#6 San Antonio Brandeis

#7 New Braunfels

#8 Boerne Champion

#9 San Antonio Churchill

#10 Kerrville Tivy

Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Harlan, San Antonio Madison, New Braunfels Canyon, Medina Valley, Smithson Valley, Floresville, San Antonio Johnson, Cibolo Steele, San Antonio Warren and San Antonio McCollum

