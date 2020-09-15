VYPE Preview 2020: Class 5A No. 10 Montgomery Bears

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 10 Montgomery Bears!

It's all in the family for coach John Bolfing as he returns his son, Brock, as the quarterback.

The three-year starter threw for nearly 2,000 yards a year ago and will target WR Tre Harden and RBs Adavion Johnson and Jalen Washington out of the backfield. Washington missed most of last season with injury. Watch for OL Trey Terna to open some holes

for the runners.

The defense returns some talent as well in Leslie Williams, Zach Anderson, Jamael Jefferson and Wyatt Kelly at LB. The line is made up of Zach Cooper, Cam Middleton and Hunter Delahoussaye. The DBs are led by Mason White and Logan Scott.

If the Bears can get a few stops, Montgomery could be set for a rebound.