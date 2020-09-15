VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 2 Episcopal Knights

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 2 Episcopal Knights!

Coach Steve Leisz has one of the most dominate offensive lines in the state — at any level. Donovan Jackson (6-foot-5, 300-pounds) is a five-star recruit committed to Ohio State. He is complemented by Cullen Montgomery (Oklahoma-commit) and Luis Chavarria (6-foot-4, 315-pounds). Who benefits from this embarrassment of riches? All-State RB Jaquon Marion went off for over 1,300 yards and 18 scores.

QB Chase Jenkins will likely be the signal-caller. But can the Knights stop anyone on defense? Parker Forque and Beau Edwards are the bigs up front, while Miles Jones is a talented DB. The Knights are the favorites but it can be different being the hunter instead of the hunted. They will play an independent schedule this fall after SPC canceled its fall championships.