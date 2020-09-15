VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 1 St. Thomas Eagles

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 1 St. Thomas Eagles!

St. Thomas reached the TAPPS DI state semis under the direction of Rich McGuire, the first time the Eagles have been back in four years. The reason for optimism in 2020 is that the nest is full again. The lead bird is QB Maddox Kopp (6-foot-5), who had a breakout junior season. He was invited to the Elite 11 over the summer and became a national recruit overnight. WR Cameron Bonner has also exploded onto the recruiting scene. His father, Cedric, played college ball at Texas A&M-Commerce and played a few years in the NFL. Bonner will be one of the state's most explosive weapons. TE Drake Martinez (Colorado State- commit) is a great outlet for Kopp. The OL will be anchored by Ryan Hanks. Defensively, Vince Lee is the headliner at LB. Cameron McMurry and Aidan O'Hare will patrol the secondary. DE Adam Desroches is talent on the edge and will track down QBs.