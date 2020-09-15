VYPE 2020 Football Preview: Preseason Class 6A Top 20

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.
But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the Top 20 Class 6A teams in Houston!
Here are the Top 20 teams! Click on each team name for their individual preview!!
1) North Shore Mustangs
2) Katy Tigers
3) Westfield Mustangs
4) Shadow Creek Sharks
5) Atascocita Eagles
6) Klein Collins Tigers
7) Cy-Fair Bobcats
8) Dickinson Gators
9) Katy Taylor Mustangs
10) Ridge Point Panthers
11) Bridgeland Bears
12) Tomball Memorial Wildcats
13) Cypress Ranch Mustangs
14) Katy Tompkins Falcons
15) Klein Cain Hurricanes
16) Pearland Dawson Eagles
17) Klein Oak Panthers
18) The Woodlands Highlanders
19) Strake Jesuit Crusaders
20) Mayde Creek Rams
Others to Watch: Clear Springs Chargers, Fort Bend Travis Tigers, Pasadena Dobie Longhorns, Pearland Oilers, Spring Lions, Lamar Texans