VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 4 Shadow Creek Sharks

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the is the No. 4 Shadow Creek Sharks.

So, now the Sharks move up a class. They return 10 starters from a year ago and they have DI talent all over the place. Offensively, the unit is led by Baylor-commit Kyron Drones, who was an Elite 11 Finalist this summer. Drones finished with more than 4,000 yards of total offense (3,390 passing) en route to being named the 5A Division I State Championship game MVP. He has weapons to throw to.

Returning includes University of Houston-commit CJ Guidry (612 yards, 9 TDs) and Baylor-commit Randy Masters (356 yards, 5 TDs) at receiver and rising recruit Trent McGaughney at TE. On the line, watch for Caleb Leonard. Defensively, UH-commit Jalen Emery (70 tackles) will lead the secondary along with Jaylen Lane (5 INTs), while rising recruit Terrence Cooks II (who has 35 offers) will patrol the linebacking corps. The motto for 2020 is ACF (Attack- Compete-Finish).



