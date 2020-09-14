VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 3 Westfield Mustangs

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the is the No. 3 Westfield Mustangs.

Westfield has won 10 or more games for nine-straight seasons. The Mustangs reached the state semifinals in 2019 for the first time since 2014. Can they punch through the ceiling and get back to a state title game for the first time since 2004? Quarterback Cardell Williams is back after a breakthrough season. Williams, who earned Offensive Newcomer of the Year, passed for 2,811 yards and 30 touchdowns and is a game-changer.

Watch for TE Kailon Golston, who earned first-team honors a year ago, and FB Dominic Bailey to step up in their roles. Defense has always been the calling card for this program and that won't be different in 2020. Anthony Holmes Jr. (66 tackles, 5 sacks) will be the anchor of the defensive line and dons Ed Oliver's old number. Is that a sign of things to come? Also, watch for first-team, all-district linebacker Ashton Harris (74 tackles, six sacks) and second-teamers CB Kayden Craig and S Jayden Perkins.