VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 2 Katy Tigers presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the is the No. 2 Katy Tigers.

The Katy defense this season is "loaded". Six players hold high-DI offers – seniors S Dalton Johnson (86 total tackles, 2 fumbles caused, 2 INTs), CB Hunter Washington, LB Shepherd Bowling and juniors S Bobby Taylor, LB Ty Kana (95 total tackles) and DE Malick Sylla. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Sylla has sky-high potential is a national recruit.

Offensively, senior QB Bronson McClelland (1,689 passing yards, 20 TDs) is a heady signal-caller with an impressive arm, but he'll need unproven talents like senior Taylor Saulsberry and junior Nic Anderson to lift a receiving corps void of varsity experience. Senior back Jalen Davis (946 yards, 12 TDs) will get the majority of the carries in 2020.

















