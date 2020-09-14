VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 1 North Shore

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the is the No. 1 North Shore Mustangs.

It is hard to bet against North Shore. The Mustangs return back-to-back State Championship game Offensive MVP in Dematrius Davis. The Auburn-commit, who has played varsity since his freshman season is ready for one last ride. Davis will welcome back big target Shadrach Banks (Texas A&M-commit) after he was injury-plagued in 2019. Another target for Davis will be Charles King at receiver, who earned first-team nods a year ago. Up front, North Shore will be solid again with Jaeden Roberts (Auburn-commit).

Defensively, the Mustangs will have some holes to fill. Gone is Corey Flagg Jr (Miami) and Upton Stout (North Texas), so who will fill their shoes? Time to look to the youth. Denver Harris is a 6-foot-1 cornerback, who has shot up the recruiting ranks this offseason. Others to watch include Alonzo Brown, Broc Leblanc and Aaron Brown. Can North Shore win a third- straight title? We will see.







