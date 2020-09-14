Volleyball's Back: VYPE Austin Preseason UIL 5A & 6A Rankings

The 2020 UIL volleyball season plays its first matches today. Check out the VYPE Austin preseason UIL 5A and 6A volleyball rankings to find out who the area's top teams are.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:

#1 Lake Travis

#2 Westlake



#3 Round Rock Westwood

#4 Austin Vandegrift

#5 Copperas Cove

#6 Cedar Park Vista Ridge

#7 Austin Bowie

#8 Round Rock

#9 Killeen Ellison

#10 Hays

Honorable Mentions: McNeil, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, Belton, Austin High, Hutto, Killeen Shoemaker, San Marcos, Round Rock Stony Point, Del Valle and Temple

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:



#1 Dripping Springs

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

#2 Cedar Park



#3 Georgetown

#4 Leander Rouse

#5 Georgetown East View

#6 Liberty Hill

#7 Austin McCallum

#8 Pflugerville Connally

#9 Pflugerville

#10 Lockhart

Honorable Mentions: Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Bastrop, Leander, Pflugerville Hendrickson and Pflugerville Weiss

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

