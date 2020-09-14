The Can't Miss Kids of Clear Creek ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Clear Creek ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes from CCISD in this edition of The Stars of Clear Creek ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank.





Kennedy Wade, Clear Falls

The Clear Falls girls cross country team dominated District 24-6A and leading the way was Kennedy Wade. The senior finished second at the district meet in 2019 and is looking to go out with a bang this fall.

Hayden Burton, Clear Lake (@BaydenHurton)

Clear Lake's Hayden Burton enters the 2020 season in the best shape of his life. He has picked up an offer from Bethel College. The OL will play a huge role in Falcons' offensive success.

Simone Lenoir, Clear Brook (@Simoney_azure)

Clear Brook shocked Clear Creek ISD and won a tough District 24-6A volleyball title a year ago. Back in the huddle is star senior Simone Lenior, who will lead the offense and defense from the middle position.

Ky Woods, Clear Springs

Clear Springs' Ky Woods went off as a sophomore for over 1,000 yards on the ground and earned first-team, all-district accolades. At 5-foot-9, Woods is explosive between the tackles and has the wiggle to get away from defenders.

Rachel Brown, Clear Falls

Look out below!!!! Clear Falls Rachel Brown is a hammer on the volleyball court. She has the ability to take over a game and will play her college ball at the University of Tulsa.

