Crosby trying to regain Code Red swag

The Cougars returned to the postseason in 2019 after missing it the previous year.

Jerry Prieto enters year two as the head of the Cougars. Prieto does bring back a pretty dynamic backfield in Reggie Branch and Deniquez Dunn. That duo combined for more than 3,600 total yards. Branch and Dunn will be the catalysts to this offense. Jaylen Herman (621 yards, 9 scores) returns as the leading receiver target.

The defensive unit will have to replace Hunter Bailey, who led the team in tackles (112) and sacks (6) a year ago. Jamauri Johnson (51 tackles, 3 sacks) will be one to watch, along with Sir Hill (59 tackles) and Michael Ray (41 tackles, 2 INTs).

