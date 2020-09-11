VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 8 Dickinson Gators

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the No. 8 Dickinson Gators!

Dickinson hopes to defend its 24-6A title, however, only six starters return (four offense, two defense). Coach John Snelson said the key to success will be the offense dictating games. Offensively, the Gators will be led by junior TE Donovan Green (615 yards, 5 TDs), a four-star recruit and one of the top tight ends in the nation. Either Marlon Allen or Graham Ledbetter will take over for graduated star Mike Welch at quarterback.

Up front, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Canon Boone and 6-foot-4, 255-pound PJ Williams will pave lanes for the Gators' vaunted ground game, which has three productive backs in Ausaru Allah, Reggie Sanders and Donovan Bradley. They combined for 1,319 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Defensively, the marquee talents are 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior DE/ LB Keith Cooper (55 total tackles, 4 sacks, INT) and senior OLB Kyron Smith (38 total tackles, INT).