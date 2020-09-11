VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 6 Klein Collins presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the No. 6 Klein Collins Tigers!

The Klein Collins Tigers have been the kings of Klein ISD the past decade and things don't look they are going to change in 2020. The Tigers fell in the Regional Semis after winning their district a year ago. Back in the mix on offense are QB Colby Powers, RB Jonathan Lewis and receivers Frank Hickerson and Ethan Wyatt. Powers is an Arizona-commit at TE but has a great football IQ to move the ball around on offense at QB. Defensively, Trent Ward (UNT-commit) is a terror on the line, while Donald Lee (Tulane-commit) is a tremendous cover corner. Klein Collins is sound in all three facets of the game and makes its living with a solid run game and a stingy defense.

