VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 5 Atascocita Eagles

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the is the No. 5 Atascocita Eagles.

Moving into a new district, Atascocita will be challenged as they go for a fourth-straight district crown in 2020. The Eagles enter this fall seeking its sixth-straight year of 10-plus wins and an eighth-straight playoff appearance. They have gone to the third round or deeper in each of the last five seasons. Craig Stump will have to find a new signal-caller with Brice Matthews gone to graduation. Gavin Session is set to assume control of the offense and will have some big-time targets to throw to.

First-team, all-district pick Landen King (Auburn-commit) had a breakout playoff performance last year, which caused his recruiting to skyrocket in the spring. He will be joined by District 22-6A Newcomer of the Year Keith Wheeler to pace the receiving game. Quincy Thompson will tote the rock running through the monster holes that four- star OL prospect Kam Dewberry creates on the line. Defensively, watch for Nikolas "Niko" Campbell and Caleb Burton.



