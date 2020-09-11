Rockets forward kicked out of NBA Bubble after health and safety violation

HOUSTON – Rockets forward Danuel House is out for the rest of the NBA season after a league investigation found he violated health and safety protocols. House will leave the bubble.
According to the NBA, House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room on Sept. 8.
House missed Games 3 and 4 due to “personal reasons.”
The NBA investigated Rockets forward Danuel House for a violation of health & safety protocols.— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) September 11, 2020
