Rockets forward kicked out of NBA Bubble after health and safety violation

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
HOUSTON – Rockets forward Danuel House is out for the rest of the NBA season after a league investigation found he violated health and safety protocols. House will leave the bubble.

According to the NBA, House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room on Sept. 8.

House missed Games 3 and 4 due to “personal reasons.”

