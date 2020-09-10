VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 9 Katy Taylor presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the No. 9 Katy Taylor Mustangs!

Taylor is riding high after a storybook 2019 campaign.



Six offensive starters and seven defensive starters return off the state semifinalist squad, highlighted by dominant senior linemen Bryce Foster (6-foot-5, 300-pounds) and Hayden Connor (6-foot-6, 325-pounds; Texas commit). Others to note are senior ballhawk S Trevor Woods (165 tackles, 8 sacks, 5 INTs) and senior bulldozing RB Casey Shorter (1,369 yards, 15 TDs – Army-commit). Senior QB J Jensen (2,049 yards, 17 TDs) is a natural leader with a strong arm. Sophomore WR Keaton Kubecka is someone to keep an eye on. Senior K Renan Baeta is money, making 18 of 24 field goals last season (with a long of 48) and 48 of 50 point-after attempts.

















