VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 12 Tomball Memorial Wildcats

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is No. 12 Tomball Memorial Wildcats!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE 2020 VYPE HOUSTON FOOTBALL PREVIEW MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS

Coach Sam Parker is one the best offensive minds in the city.

Tomball Memorial returns QB Colton Marwill, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 30 TDs as a junior. Marwill has weapons in RBs Richard Rodriguez and Carbray Barnes and receiver Joseph Manjack. Rodriguez rushed for over 1,200 yards and Manjack is committed to SMU. The OL is led by Josiah Rodriguez and Cameron Cook.

Defensively, Memorial has to get some stops. The Wildcats are led by DL Daniel Grobe, LB Hayden Davis and DB Tre Jordan. They are great leaders on each level of the defense. The move to this new district will be a challenge, but the 'Cats are a playoff team.