VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 11 Bridgeland Bears

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is No. 11 Bridgeland!

Like "big brother" Cypress Ranch did when it opened, watch for the Bridgeland Bears to quickly become not only a district contender but a potential Houston-area power. Cypress Ranch was in play for a regional championship in just its third varsity season.

Bridgeland enters year No. 3 with a playoff trip already on its resume. The Bears returning 18 total starters will help, including top talent on the offensive side. WR Dylan Goffney, a SMU-commit, and 6-foot-4, 255-pound TE Dylan Crippen are both matchup nightmares for opposing defenses and should make life easy for QB Conner Weigman, a 2,500-yard passer with huge upside. Experience will pay dividends – 15 Bears are going into their third year starting on varsity.

