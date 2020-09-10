VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 10 Ridge Point

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers!

New coach Rick LaFavers succeeds Brett Sniffin (now at Belton), taking over a perennially strong program. NFL pedigree abounds. Senior wide receiver and fourth-year starter Oklahoma State-commit John Paul Richardson (son of Bucky, Aggies' and Oilers' QB) and QB Bert Emanuel Jr. lead the offense. His dad, the ex-Rice QB, played eight NFL seasons as a WR.

Huge Caleb Rodkey (6-foot-5, 300-pounds) anchors the O-line along with newcomer Austin LaFavers. You won't find a better and faster (4.5) hammer in the hardware section than 205-pound RB Keith Jackson. Also, watch for Parker Menefee.

Defensively, the Panthers are fearsome again. Senior LB Frank Osagiede and DL D.K. Kalu (son of former Texan N.D. Kalu) will get noticed.