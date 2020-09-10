The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

83ºF

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Chandler Gartner - Memorial

Gartner is one of the top returning runners for the Memorial Mustangs this fall. After finishing sixth overall at District 17-6A in 2018, Gartner finished sixth again in 2019. Last fall, Gartner finished 21st at the Region III-6A Championships and is one of the top returning runners for this season.

Megan Broom - Stratford 

Megan Broom made it to state last year as a freshman with the Stratford cross country team. She is just one of two runners to return for the 2020 season off that squad. Broom finished 80th overall with a time of 19:56.53 at state. Stratford finished 13th overall at state as a team. At Regionals, she finished 47th and at district took 11th overall. Broom will be one of the key pieces to the team in 2020.

Jamie Rivera, Northbrook 

Jamie Rivera is a key returner for the 2020 season for Northbrook. Rivera finished 58th at the Region III-6A Championships a year ago. Rivera posted a time of 21:25.20. At the District 17-6A meet, Rivera finished 10th overall. She is one of three runners returning for 2020, who finished in the Top 10 at district a year ago.

Mary Kate Skrabanek - Memorial 

Skrabanek will seek her third trip to state of her high school career in 2020. Last season, Blakeley Buckingham was the lone Mustang to make it to state. Skrabanek could make her case in 2020. At the Region III-6A Championships last year, Skrabanek finished 51st overall with a time of 21:04.10.

Angelina Castelli - Spring Woods

Angelina Castelli is the best returning runner for the Spring Woods Tigers from a year ago! Castelli finished 86th overall a year ago at the Region III-6A Championships. Castelli posted a time of 22:15.90. She took 19th at the District 17-6A Meet. You can expect her to be one of the leaders on this year's squad as she enters her senior season.

