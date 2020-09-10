The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.



Chandler Gartner - Memorial

Congrats to MHS senior Fiona Bremner, placing 2nd in District 17-6A XC meet, followed by Blakely Buckingham, 3rd and Chandler Gartner, 6th. The MHS varsity girls team placed 2nd and advances to Region III meet! Go Mustangs! pic.twitter.com/Kv2e9fiijG — MemorialBoosterClub (@MHSMustangsBC) October 12, 2018

Gartner is one of the top returning runners for the Memorial Mustangs this fall. After finishing sixth overall at District 17-6A in 2018, Gartner finished sixth again in 2019. Last fall, Gartner finished 21st at the Region III-6A Championships and is one of the top returning runners for this season.

Megan Broom - Stratford

We’re going to State!!!!! 🙌

Kirby Crow, Marlene Soto, Liv Hirst, Megan Broom, Gianna Avila, Hope Sage, Fay Gibb #SpartanSpeed pic.twitter.com/5suGM7aXGy — Stratford XC & Track (@Stratford_XC_TF) October 28, 2019

Megan Broom made it to state last year as a freshman with the Stratford cross country team. She is just one of two runners to return for the 2020 season off that squad. Broom finished 80th overall with a time of 19:56.53 at state. Stratford finished 13th overall at state as a team. At Regionals, she finished 47th and at district took 11th overall. Broom will be one of the key pieces to the team in 2020.

Jamie Rivera, Northbrook

Jamie Rivera is a key returner for the 2020 season for Northbrook. Rivera finished 58th at the Region III-6A Championships a year ago. Rivera posted a time of 21:25.20. At the District 17-6A meet, Rivera finished 10th overall. She is one of three runners returning for 2020, who finished in the Top 10 at district a year ago.

Mary Kate Skrabanek - Memorial

Congratulations to the Girls Cross Country team who finished13th at the Texas UIL State Meet. Fiona Bremner (3rd time State Qualifier), Mary Kate Skrabanek (2nd time State Qualifier), Blakeley Buckingham (only MHS student to qualify and advance to State in two separate sports! pic.twitter.com/BB4NPntLdD — MHS Mustangs (@MHShouston) November 7, 2018

Skrabanek will seek her third trip to state of her high school career in 2020. Last season, Blakeley Buckingham was the lone Mustang to make it to state. Skrabanek could make her case in 2020. At the Region III-6A Championships last year, Skrabanek finished 51st overall with a time of 21:04.10.

Angelina Castelli - Spring Woods

Varsity Girls Sam Houston Invitational Champions! Catrina Pardo 4th, Brittnie Balbuena 6th, Angelina Castelli 10th, Ana Cardenas 11th, Hannah Kmiecik 13th, and Olivia Saucedo 14th! Great start to the season!! pic.twitter.com/xz46xM1OaI — Spring Woods HS XC/Track (@SWHSXC_TF) August 24, 2019

Angelina Castelli is the best returning runner for the Spring Woods Tigers from a year ago! Castelli finished 86th overall a year ago at the Region III-6A Championships. Castelli posted a time of 22:15.90. She took 19th at the District 17-6A Meet. You can expect her to be one of the leaders on this year's squad as she enters her senior season.

This content is brought to you by Texas Citizens Bank

Texas Citizens Bank is a Houston community bank dedicated to concierge banking for owner-managed businesses. Learn how Texas Citizens Bank can help you grow your business at TexasCitizensBank.com.