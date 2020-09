Concordia Lutheran reached the TAPPS 6A State Semifinals last season and fell short to eventual champion St. Agnes. Kim Odigna is back to lead the Crusaders into 2020.

VYPE sat down with Odigna at the VYPE Media Day to preview the upcoming season, talk about key players returning, approaching this season in the age of COVID-19 and how they will reach their goal of winning their first state title since 2016.