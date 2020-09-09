Watson, Mahomes ready for another chapter in their building rivalry

HOUSTON – Thursday night the spotlight shines on Arrowhead Stadium where, on display, will be two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Will they end up in Canton, Ohio one day? Looks like they are on their way eventually but for now the two stars collide again in another chapter of this building rivalry.

Twice in 2019 we all got a glimpse of the Watson-Mahomes battles. The Texans won in KC in October while the Chiefs won when it counted most in January. These two stars were 2017 first round picks. Mahomes going 10th and Watson two picks later. Both are 24 and will turn 25 during the next week.

Watson and Mahomes, similar in so many ways, yet DW 4 instead stays away from comparisons.

“I focus on myself, I’m not going to compare myself to someone else,” said Watson this week. " I can’t compare myself to Pat. Some things he does well I need to work on, some things I do well he needs to work on. At the end of the day we do the same thing but we are different people. "

"They have a lot of great talent around him and he make big plays in big games, said Mahomes on Sunday. " I said something to him at end of the game we’ll have these battles a long time. Two opponents in the same conference in the AFC so I’m sure I’ll play a lot of games against him in the years to come."

When they step on to the field tomorrow night, the two will put aside their mega contracts and simply play the game they love. Big game pressure? That’s never an issue with these two. Both embrace it and are at their best on the national stage.

“We are trying to be the best QB’s for our teams or at least I’ll speak for myself being the best QB I can be for the Houston Texans,” said Watson. " Doing my job to the best of my ability and do whatever we can to win that game."

“It' s all the hard work that me and Deshaun, knowing the work he always puts in,” said Mahomes on Sunday. "To be in this situation to be out there with our teammates and try to win a football game. "