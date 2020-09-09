VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 16 Pearland Dawson Eagles

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the No. 16 Pearland Dawson Eagles!

Pearland Dawson Eagles

Dawson is coming off a big year, where it won District 23- 6A. It was the first district title since 2016 and first 10-win season for the Eagles since 2013. Dawson will have to find a replacement for dual-threat QB Myles Kitt-Denton, who had over 2,300 total yards a year ago. Offensively, Ja'Den Stewart (1,155 yards, 14 TDs) will tote the rock and he will be leaned on early. Defense will be the calling card. District 23-6A Defensive MVP Cameron Whitfield (79 tackles, 23 TFL, 8 sacks) is back. Other key pieces include first-team, all-district picks corner David Fisher (4 INTs), safety Blake Smith (41 tackles, 2 INTs) and linebackers Darien Flynn (47 tackles, 11 TFL) and Carter Ostrom (56 tackles, 4 sacks). The kicking game will also be solid with five-star Carter Brown. He made 15 of 16 field goals, was 45 of 48 on extra points and averaged 37 yards per punt a year ago.