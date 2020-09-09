VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 15 Klein Cain Hurricanes presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is No. 15 Klein Cain!

Klein Cain Hurricanes

Coach James Clancy made school history by reaching the postseason for the first time in 2019. The Hurricanes are emerging as a district power and are loaded with young talent.

The best one-two offensive punch outside of North Shore could be RB Jaydon Blue and WR Matthew Golden, who are national recruits. The OL is solid with Byron Dreary, John Dos Santos, Johrdan Howard and Keaton Schultz. A QB must emerge and Carson Roper, Jalen Smith and Chris Gilbert Jr., will battle it out.

The key will be the defense, which will be led by Lukia Rawls and Isaac Hudson. Rawls has DI talent as a 6-foot-2 junior DE and Hudson is an experienced DB. Making the playoffs is one thing, but can they build on their success and take the next step as a program?

