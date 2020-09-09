VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 14 Katy Tompkins Falcons presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is No. 14 Katy Tompkins!

Tompkins only returns two offensive starters from last year's program-best 11-2 team, but the Falcons still have arguably the most talented player in the district in senior QB and Alabama-commit Jalen Milroe (2,689 yards and 29 TDs; 300 yards, 7 rushing TDs) calling the shots.

Senior RB and Tulsa-commit Marquis Shoulders (1,050 rushing yards, 13 TDs) had a breakout year last season as a No. 2 back. The offense will be aided by two key transfers, shifty senior RB Sherman Smith and speedy junior WR Joshua McMillan II.

Defensively, Tompkins will be stout. Senior DB Colby Huerter (96 total tackles, INT, fumble caused, fumble recovered) is a playmaking stat-stuffer and he'll lead a unit that features junior LB Temisan Aliban (78 total tackles, 2 fumbles caused), senior S Dru Polidore (46 total tackles, 2 INTs) and senior LB Kobee Madriz (93 total tackles, INT).





