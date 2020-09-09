VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 13 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is No. 13 Cypress Ranch!

Cypress Ranch transitioned well in its first season under Sean McAuliffe, winning eight games and contending for a district title.

A second year in the system plus 14 total returning starters should bode well for the Mustangs. QB D.J. Ciers and RB Kameron Burton both stepped up last year and should highlight the offense. Helping them is an experience offensive line, including Caleb Collier, and TE Ben Postma, a Georgia Tech-commit who is dangerous as a blocker and receiving threat.

DBs Robin Neely and Romario Noel, a Baylor- commit, anchor a defense that returns eight starters. Others to watch on the defense include linebacker Landon Nowak and lineman Blaine Channel.