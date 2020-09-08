VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 20 Mayde Creek Rams

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the No. 20 Mayde Creek Rams!!

Mayde Creek Rams

The 2019 campaign was a banner one for Mayde Creek. The Rams went 9-3 and won their first playoff game since 1997. However, it's a new start for Mayde Creek in 2020. Head coach Mike Rabe departed to take over Jordan High and in is former Alief Taylor leader Brian Randle. Randle has four offensive starters and two defensive starters returning, including senior RB Julius Loughridge (1,527 yards, 14 TDs), versatile senior QB/WR Donte Jones (3 passing TDs, 7 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs), senior 6-foot-2 WR L'Den Skinner and senior S Joseph Kinyock (101 total tackles, 4 INTs). Mayde Creek's offense will get a boost with move-in Jace Wilson (Furman-commit) from Del Valle. The dual-threat Wilson was the District 25-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after passing for 2,526 yards and scoring 31 total touchdowns. The Rams also have one of the top long snappers in the Houston area in 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior Max Dietz. The Rams are young at some key positions and overall depth is a concern, but there is more than enough to compete for another playoff spot.