VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 19 Strake Jesuit Crusaders

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the No. 19 Strake Jesuit Crusaders!

Strake Jesuit Crusaders

Last year, the Crusaders reached the third round of the playoffs for only the second time in history after another 10-win season. Could they go farther in 2020?Strake Jesuit returns 13 starters. Offensively, the line will be solid led by first-teamer Max Merril, who has offers from schools in all Power 5 conferences. He will be helped on the line by Luke Melton (first-team) and Sean Lade (second-team). They will have to replace the production of Will Dickason at QB and Texas baseball-signee Dylan Campbell at RB, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards. Alex May and Joel Crawford will be looked towards to fill his shoes. Defensively, Harvard-commit Jacob Psyk will lead the line as they try to be the No. 1 rush defense in the district again. Other names to remember include FB Jake Foster (first-team), WR Robert Smith (second-team), TE Thomas Jewett, DE Reid Codwell (first-team), ILB Jayce Bordelon and DB Lance Saizen.