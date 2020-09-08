VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 18 The Woodlands Highlanders presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the No. 18 The Woodlands Highlanders!

The Woodlands Highlanders

Coach Jim Rapp has his work cut out for him. The second-year head coach led the Highlanders to the third-round of the postseason with an 8-5 record in 2019, but nearly 60 seniors graduated. Rapp, an old OL coach, will draw to his strength of a massive front. Titan Tucker, M.J. Ruhman, Concordia Lutheran move-in Kaden Sieracki and sophomore Cross Tucker will anchor the offense. The Tucker and Ruhman connection dates back to Texas A&M, when their fathers Rex and Chris played on the same line for the Aggies. WR Teddy Knox (Mississippi State-commit) should be the showcased weapon on offense along with Jack Calhoun and RB JoBarre Reed. Junior WR Ben Ferguson will also get in the mix. Connor Deshiro should emerge as the starting QB. Defensively, junior LB Martrell Harris gets to make his Highlander debut after playing JV due to a transfer rule. Harris could be a stud, patrolling the middle of the field. Logan Ecuyer and Bradley Warren will anchor the DL, while the secondary has some significant turnover.

