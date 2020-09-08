VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A - No. 17 Klein Oak Panthers presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the No. 17 Klein Oak Panthers!

Klein Oak Panthers

Klein Oak Panthers

Coach Jason Glenn led the Klein Oak Panthers to the Region Semis last season, the farthest it's been in five years. QB Drew Berra has waited patiently to be the man at Oak and he'll have his chance in 2020. He has a pair of talented RBs in Jamal Stephens and Charles Garrett, who can bludgeon defenses behind the line of PJ Tabor, Mason James and Mack Mergenhagen. Carrying the baton for the defense at each level are DT Jacob Scrutchin, 6-foot-2 LB Kason Tullos, DB AJ Broussard – who was the District 15-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year – and middle linebacker Max Roberts. The game to determine the district title will be the Collins vs Oak contest.

This content is sponsored by CertaPro Painters.