3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk at KPRC 2. It’s a busy and exciting week for Houston sports fans.

We will start on the gridiron. Can you believe it? It’s finally game week for the Texans. Meanwhile, the Rockets are battling the Lakers in the playoffs, and the Astros are looking to get back on track. Let’s break it all down.

Texans kick-off season

The Texans open up the season Thursday night on KPRC 2 against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. What a match up! Two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL will be in the spotlight -- Houston’s Deshaun Watson and KC’s Patrick Mahomes. Both signed huge contracts in the off-season and they are worth the price of admission. Speaking of which, there will be some fans in the stands at Arrowhead, home of the Chiefs. KPRC 2 will have tons of coverage from Houston to Kansas City leading up to the game.

Rockets playoff run

The Rockets continue their stay in the NBA bubble in Orlando as the playoffs roll on. The Rockets are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets stunned Lebron James and the Lakers on Friday night, but the Lakers evened up the series Sunday night. Game 3 is Tuesday and Game 4 is Thursday.

Astros struggle on the road

It was a really bad weekend for the Houston Astros. The Anaheim Angels swept the weekend series versus Houston. The Astros continue their road trip with a showdown with the Oakland A’s. They will play five games in Oakland including a doubleheader on Tuesday. Once that series wraps up on Thursday, the team travels to LA to face the Dodgers.

What a time to be a Houston sports fan!