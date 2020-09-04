Mayde Creek adds 25-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year Jace Wilson at QB

HOUSTON - Opponents of Del Valle won't have to worry about game planning for the District 25-6A Newcomer of the Year from a year ago, instead Mayde Creek's foes will have that duty.



After being officially cleared, Jace Wilson will guide the Mayde Creek offense in 2020 at quarterback.

"I'm actually very excited," Jace said. "We have some dudes and I'm sure the whole City of Houston will find out pretty soon! I'm ready to finish my high school career in my home city."



Last year, Wilson guided Del Valle to a 5-5 record as a junior, passing for 2,526 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. Wlson's best game came against Austin in a 77-34 victory he went 20 of 25 for 399 yards and six touchdowns.

"Last year I left some throws on the field that could've been game changers and this year I'm limiting those little mistakes," Wilson, who trains with PureSports said about what he's worked on.

Coming to Mayde Creek isn't just Jace but also his father P.J., who will serve on Brian Randle's new staff as an assistant head coach and coach the receivers.



"We are extremely excited to be at Mayde Creek and to he able to compete in this Katy District," P.J. said. "For him to be able to cap off his high school career here in Houston playing against and with some of the best players in the city is huge.

"As for myself, I joined an awesome staff and an awesome team with a good group of seniors that work really hard."

Mayde Creek is coming off a historic season, where the Rams went 9-3, making the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and the nine victories mark the most since 1997. The Rams also won their first playoff game since 1997.

Jace joins an offense that brings back the District 19-6A Offensive Co-MVP in Julius Loughridge, who rushed for 1,506 yards and 15 scores, and first-team, all-purpose selection Donte Jones.

"With a new coaching staff and all the playmakers we have I feel like I'm bringing a passing game that they haven't seen ever in school history," Jace said. "Also a running threat with me and Julius in the backfield will be lethal. A lot of records will be broken this year."



Wilson is verbally committed to Furman University and is ready to get the 2020 season rolling.

"We're looking so dynamic on offense and I can't wait to compete against some guys in another color," Jace said.