Deweyville look to bully District 12-2A-DII opponents

The Deweyville Pirates moved down a division after realignment making them the largest school in the district.

After going 6-5 in 2019 and reaching the first-round of the playoffs, coach Brandon Prouse welcomes back 12 starters to the Pirate Ship.

QB River Berry and RB Cade Watson will run Prouse's Slot-T offense behind a solid OL, which is the team's strength. Luis Gonzalez, Nathan Parker, Bryce Raymer and Auston Kornegay will get the push up front.

Defensively, Ryan Bland is the returning tackler (87 tackles) from his DE position. He will be helped by Gonzalez and Jordan Brown in the trenches. Watson, Justin Brister and River Berry will patrol the secondary.