90ºF

Sports

2020 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team

Joshua Koch

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

Over the past few weeks VYPE has previewed 10 private school teams. So, now it is time to reveal the 2020 All-VYPE Private School team.

Order Magazine - CLICK HERE

Purchase Photos - CLICK HERE

Preseason Player of the Year

Bria Woodard,Episcopal (Howard)

First-Team

Outside Hitter
Laci Gratkowski, St. John XXIII (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

Bailey Hanner, Fort Bend Christian Academy

Sophia Keene, Concordia Lutheran (Baylor)

Middles

Toyosi Onabanjo, St. Agnes

Cimone Woodard, Episcopal (Texas A&M)

Libero

Brooke Frazier, Concordia Lutheran (Texas A&M)

Setter

Blaire Moreland, St. John XXIII (West Texas A&M)

Utility

Sania Petties, Episcopal (Mississippi State)

Second-Team

Outside Hitter
Sophie Agee, St. Agnes

Taelor Whatley, Rosehill Christian

Sydney Whitfield, Concordia Lutheran


Middles

AJ Harrell, The John Cooper School

Morgan Perkins, Episcopal (Oklahoma)

Libero
Kiersten Lin, Lutheran South

Setter

Haley Muse, Faith West

Utility

Alexis Bodunrin, Frassati Catholic

Honorable Mention

Aimee Arash-Ajayi, Northland Christian

Beryl Bjork, Faith West

Haley Black, Episcopal

Janelle Padilla, Frassati Catholic

Julia Sauvageau, Second Baptist

Kayleigh Schultea, St. Pius X

Sydney Shupak, St. Pius X

Christina Vigil, Northland Christian

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved