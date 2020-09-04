2020 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.
Over the past few weeks VYPE has previewed 10 private school teams. So, now it is time to reveal the 2020 All-VYPE Private School team.
Order Magazine - CLICK HERE
Purchase Photos - CLICK HERE
Preseason Player of the Year
Bria Woodard,Episcopal (Howard)
First-Team
Outside Hitter
Laci Gratkowski, St. John XXIII (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Bailey Hanner, Fort Bend Christian Academy
Sophia Keene, Concordia Lutheran (Baylor)
Middles
Toyosi Onabanjo, St. Agnes
Cimone Woodard, Episcopal (Texas A&M)
Libero
Brooke Frazier, Concordia Lutheran (Texas A&M)
Setter
Blaire Moreland, St. John XXIII (West Texas A&M)
Utility
Sania Petties, Episcopal (Mississippi State)
Second-Team
Outside Hitter
Sophie Agee, St. Agnes
Taelor Whatley, Rosehill Christian
Sydney Whitfield, Concordia Lutheran
Middles
AJ Harrell, The John Cooper School
Morgan Perkins, Episcopal (Oklahoma)
Libero
Kiersten Lin, Lutheran South
Setter
Haley Muse, Faith West
Utility
Alexis Bodunrin, Frassati Catholic
Honorable Mention
Aimee Arash-Ajayi, Northland Christian
Beryl Bjork, Faith West
Haley Black, Episcopal
Janelle Padilla, Frassati Catholic
Julia Sauvageau, Second Baptist
Kayleigh Schultea, St. Pius X
Sydney Shupak, St. Pius X
Christina Vigil, Northland Christian