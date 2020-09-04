2020 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

Over the past few weeks VYPE has previewed 10 private school teams. So, now it is time to reveal the 2020 All-VYPE Private School team.

Preseason Player of the Year



Bria Woodard,Episcopal (Howard)

First-Team



Outside Hitter

Laci Gratkowski, St. John XXIII (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

Bailey Hanner, Fort Bend Christian Academy

Sophia Keene, Concordia Lutheran (Baylor)

Middles

Toyosi Onabanjo, St. Agnes

Cimone Woodard, Episcopal (Texas A&M)

Libero

Brooke Frazier, Concordia Lutheran (Texas A&M)

Setter

Blaire Moreland, St. John XXIII (West Texas A&M)

Utility

Sania Petties, Episcopal (Mississippi State)

Second-Team

Outside Hitter

Sophie Agee, St. Agnes

Taelor Whatley, Rosehill Christian

Sydney Whitfield, Concordia Lutheran



Middles

AJ Harrell, The John Cooper School

Morgan Perkins, Episcopal (Oklahoma)

Libero

Kiersten Lin, Lutheran South

Setter

Haley Muse, Faith West



Utility

Alexis Bodunrin, Frassati Catholic

Honorable Mention

Aimee Arash-Ajayi, Northland Christian

Beryl Bjork, Faith West

Haley Black, Episcopal

Janelle Padilla, Frassati Catholic

Julia Sauvageau, Second Baptist

Kayleigh Schultea, St. Pius X

Sydney Shupak, St. Pius X

Christina Vigil, Northland Christian