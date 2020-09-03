Jasper playing to strength of run game; defense

The Jasper Bulldogs went undefeated in district play in 2019 under the direction of Darrell Barbay, who has been pacing the sidelines since 2012. The 'Dogs went two rounds deep in the playoffs and return 10 starters in the fall.

Jasper is going to win old school -- on the ground and with a stingy defense.

On the ground is RB Carl Limbrick, who went off for nearly 1,400 yards and 28 TDs. The OL will also be a strength with ShunMarcus Adams and Myles Moye.

The defense is led by an outstanding LB corps made up of LaKendrick Garrett, Sean Singleton and Kaleb Sells. The secondary is led by Jamario Thomas. The DL will need to develop quickly to catch Carthage and Center in the district.

The Bulldogs open with Silsbee this weekend.