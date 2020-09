We've seen the state championship rings.

Now, Galena Park ISD AD Vivian Dancy is happy to unveil North Shore and Galena Park's new-and-improved field turf.

VYPE dropped by the #Eastside school as the district stadium was given a face-lift, which will drastically lower the heat coming off the playing surface and have more "give" upon contact.

Kudos to Dancy and the GPISD Board for being concerned about their students' safety.