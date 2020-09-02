On the Cover: North Shore's Dematrius Davis to grace VYPE Houston Football Cover

HOUSTON - The 2020 edition of the VYPE Houston Football Preview will mark the 13th year of the magazine.



The cover has been always one of the prides of the VYPE staff when it comes to selecting who will grace it. Looking back over the last 12 years, there have been eventual college superstars and even NFL Draft picks who have donned the cover.

The VYPE editorial staff knew we had an opportunity to do something special this year. So, with that in mind, for the first time in the history of VYPE a single player was chosen to grace the outside cover.

North Shore senior quarterback Dematrius Davis, an Auburn-commit, has earned this historic moment as he enters 2020 as a back-to-back state champion.

"I've seen all the greats over the past 20 years from basketball to football to baseball to track," VYPE Media Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta said. "There have been a small handful of elite, elite athletes. I can count them on one hand. Madison's Vince Young, Trey Williams of DeKaney and North Shore's Dematrius Davis in football. Cy Lakes' De'Aaron Fox in basketball and Strake Jesuit's Matthew Boling in track and The Woodlands' KeSean Carter in three sports. But Dematrius has been the truth for three years… and he has the hardware in the toughest division in football.

"He is the best right now and maybe the best ever in Houston in any sport."

VYPE traveled out to North Shore High School at the end of July to produce this special cover. Special thanks to Galena Park ISD Athletic Director Vivian Dancy and North Shore coach Jon Kay for allowing us to capture this special moment.



The 2020 VYPE Houston Football Preview is off to the presses today and will be arriving in Houston in the next 10 days! You WILL NOT want to miss this 100-page book with wall-to-wall Houston football coverage.

Due to COVID-19 this year, the VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine will be LIMITED for pickup at area retailers due tot COVID-19 restrictions. To ensure your copy CLICK HERE TO ORDER.